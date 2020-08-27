Bond reduction denied for shooting suspect

CORUNNA — District Court Judge Ward Clarkson Wednesday morning denied a Clinton man’s request for a bond reduction in connection with shooting charges, leaving the suspect behind bars.
Michael Evans, 20, of Clinton, was charged by prosecutors for his alleged role in an Aug. 2 shooting incident that occurred on Mason Street in Owosso. During the incident, police say, someone fired a handgun at a group of people; three individuals were injured by shrapnel from a ricochet.
Wednesday, defense attorney John Ryan asked that bond be reduced from $100,000 to $50,000 (on two separate charging files). He noted Evans would be able to stay with a relative and has a job waiting.
“We believe when he is in the custody of (family member), which he was not at the time of the alleged offenses, we believe he is not a danger to the community,” Ryan said.
Assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang disagreed and asked Clarkson not to reduce the bond, noting Evans faces up to about 15 years in prison.
“The proposed modification would put his bond at a point where $5,000 to a bondsman would get him out,” Masserang said. “He is currently facing over a dozen felony charges. He is facing mandatory prison time. We know that he has connections out of state, and would be, in our view, be a flight risk if he were released on a lower bond. Additionally, he is a danger to the community. This was a broad-daylight shooting.”
The judge agreed.
“There’s an awful lot of charges here and they’re serious,” Clarkson said ruling against the motion. “I think he is a danger to society and I’m not going to lower the bond.”
Clarkson also rescheduled a preliminary examination for 8:15 a.m. Sept. 11.
Two other individuals have been charged with numerous felony counts related to the Aug. 2 shooting: Spencer Ryder, 26, of Owosso, and Alex Letts, 20, of Perry, are also lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting disposition of their cases.
Ryder was apprehended immediately following the shooting.
Letts posted photos on social media of guns and money while he was on the run from police for several weeks, and indicated he was aware police were looking for him. He was arrested Aug. 18 in Lansing by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team.
When he was apprehended, police said he had about two ounces of cocaine, heroin and a stolen gun. He faces additional charges.
Letts also has a pending felony drug charge in Clinton County.
Evans is facing felony charges for possession of meth, felony firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence, resisting/obstructing a police officer, five counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a firearm in public.
(1) comment
Evans was living with his sister in Ovid when this happened, so he was in the care of his older married sister :)
