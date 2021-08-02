OWOSSO TWP. — Three people sustained serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a car-motorcyle crash at M-52 and Wilkinson Road, the Michigan State Police reported Sunday.
According to a press release, Michigan State Police were called to the crash about 3:40 p.m. where a 26-year-old Owosso resident drove their 2001 Oldsmobile into the path of a 1998 Honda motorcycle. The MSP said the Oldsmobile turned left onto Wilkinson Road across the path of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider, a 53-year-old Burt man and his passenger, a woman, both sustained serious injuries, according to the release.
The Owosso resident’s passenger, a woman, also sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Oldsmobile sustained minor injuries.
The passenger on the motorcycle was transported from the scene via helicopter.
According to the MSP, all those injured are expected to survive.
The MSP did not identify any of the people involved or provide any additional information.
