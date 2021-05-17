Preparing for launch

OWOSSO — Another landing for kayaks and canoes along the Shiawassee River is planned for a spot behind Owosso Middle School on Water Street, across the river from Curwood Castle.
The $30,000 project, spearheaded by the Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission and Friends of the Shiawassee River, will add a 16th boat launch on the river between Byron and Chesaning.
Officials are aiming to complete the launch by early fall.
During a regular meeting tonight, Owosso City Council members are expected to vote on an easement required to proceed with the launch. The easement was previously allowed by the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education.
“Putting in a canoe or kayak launch is part of the city parks and recreation master plan. We thought it would be a nice addition to downtown,” said Amy Fuller, assistant to the city manager and planning commission liaison.
The concrete launch will include an enclosed locker large enough to hold four kayaks and a set of stairs leading down a steep grassy slope to the landing, located 59 feet north of the pedestrian bridge on the east side of the river.
“People will be able to lock up their boats and go into town,” Fuller said. “They can go to restaurants or the amphitheater without worrying about their stuff.”
The city’s parks millage will cover half the cost, $15,000. The other half will be financed by grants from the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network ($10,000), and from a Consumers Energy grant given to the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ($5,000).
Phil Hathaway, retired Owosso community development director and member of the Friends of the Shiawassee River, successfully applied for the grants. It was Hathaway who proposed the launch to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
In October 2020, the 88-mile segment of the river from Holly north to Chesaning was designated a National Water Trail by the U.S. National Park Service.
“With a National Water Trail, expectation levels are much higher. People expect to see a landing every two hours. That’s the state standard we’re trying to follow,” Hathaway said. “Also, this is one of the most historic spots in Owosso. There’s a high concentration of public activity here.”
The planned landing site is on property owned by Owosso Public Schools. It is part of a purchase agreement the district has with Community Housing Network for the sale of the middle school, at 219 N. Water St., with a closing date no later than June 30, 2022.
The nonprofit Community Housing Network plans to convert the middle school into a mix of resident and commercial spaces. The new launch should enhance the redevelopment project, Fuller said.
Several years ago, the city obtained an easement from the district to install part of the James S. Miner Owosso Riverwalk.
Tonight’s council vote is to ensure that the easement covers the launch in addition to the walkway. The walk is maintained by the city and considered part of Curwood Park, Fuller said.
The new launch will be the 10th initiated by Hathaway, a former geography professor and author of “History of the Shiawassee River.” He developed a prototype design for the concrete landings with Ron Baker, retired Owosso civil engineer.
Hathaway said he’s aiming to install two more launches along the National Water Trail, in Owosso and Chesaning.
He said his and Baker’s design works well: Their launches don’t move, require little maintenance and are safe to use. Hathaway should know.
“I’ve been paddling all of my life,” he said. “Rivers are in my blood. I can’t stay away from them.”
Brandon Skorna, an Owosso resident who enjoys kayaking, said he’s excited about the new launch, which will be installed near one of his favorite fishing spots.
“I think this will be a great addition to the community,” Skorna said. “It will make this area a safer place to kayak. Right now, there’s nowhere to land.”
Corunna recently saw the first handicap accessible canoe/kayak launch in Shiawassee County open for use in McCurdy Park. The launch, located near the park’s footbridge, includes a 20-by-10-foot platform, 4-foot-wide launch pad and a 20-foot ramp.
