Owosso man charged after threatening to kill people with sword

CORUNNA — An Owosso man has been charged with numerous felonies after allegedly threatening to kill people with a sword near his home Monday on the 900 block of South Park St., then resisting police officers.
Tyler William Beebe, 31, was charged with third-degree home invasion, two counts of felonious assault, and four counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer after becoming combative with police following his arrest.
He was arraigned on the charges Thursday in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Beebe is currently listed as an inmate in the Shiawassee County Jail.
“Police were called because he was walking around with a sword threatening to kill people,” Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said. “The sword was in his residence when officers arrived at the scene. He smashed out a window and damaged some of his own property.”
Beebe was not violent after his arrest until he was being booked into jail, Lenkart added.
“He cut his hand punching the window of a police cruiser,” Lenkart said. “Jail staff bandaged his cut and he tore off the bandage. He was then transported to the hospital for treatment and he was trying to fight everyone.”
Beebe currently faces pending felony counts for a March arrest for possession of meth, bringing contraband into a jail, carrying a concealed weapon and felonious assault, as well as a May arrest for misdemeanor second-degree retail fraud. He had been on bond for those charges, but it was revoked after his latest arrest, according to online court records.
Additionally, Beebe has prior felony convictions for unlawful driving away of an automobile in 2011, third-offense domestic violence in 2013, tampering with an electronic monitoring device in 2014, obstructing/delaying a telecommunications device in 2016, and possession of meth in 2018.
He also has misdemeanor convictions for minor in possession of alcohol in 2008, assault and battery in 2009, domestic violence in 2011 and prowling in 2012, as well as several dismissed charges that date back to at least 2007.
Beebe’s next court appearances are scheduled for 10 a.m. June 10 for a probable cause conference, and 1:15 p.m. June 16 for a preliminary examination.
