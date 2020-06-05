Setting up house

OWOSSO — A recent rezoning by the Owosso Planning Commission is the latest step in a plan to build Owosso’s first new single-family housing development since 2004.
Commission members have OK’d a rezoning request that paves the way for Washington Park — a planned traditional neighborhood of 14 homes situated on a vacant meadow lined with trees, at the southwest corner of Washington and Wesley streets.
Married couple Tom Cook and Anna Owens, longtime Owosso residents and active community members, recently formed limited profit company Bailey Park Homes to develop Washington Park.
“It’s a great spot for a housing development, a quiet area that’s walkable to schools,” Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath said. “Tom and Anna are awesome people who believe in our community, and are deeply committed to it. They understand the need for housing here, and they’re willing to take the risk, to put their own capital on the line.”
The rezoning will come before the Owosso City Council, possibly in July, for final approval. Cook and Owens said COVID-19 delayed the original plan to break ground in the fall. Because of the shutdown, the city was unable to run sewer and water lines to the property this spring.
The couple are now aiming for early spring 2021.
Inspired by a seminar led by Horvath last fall about the lack of housing stock in Shiawassee County, Cook and Owens created a vision for constructing a traditional Owosso neighborhood with some modern features.
“We know we can’t recreate a traditional Owosso neighborhood exactly,” Cook said. “But hopefully Washington Park will function the same way.”
The homes are stand-alone structures featuring three bedrooms, two baths and a front porch. A row of eight houses faces a second row of six homes. There’s a 17-foot-wide common sidewalk and courtyard between them where children can play, as well as a separate playground. Garages and egresses for vehicles are located behind the houses.
Each home will be about 1,293 square feet and cost between $125,000 and $175,000.
“We’re trying to build housing for a middle-class family who can’t afford a $300,000 house,” Owens said.
Noticing about 2.373 acres of vacant land was for sale at the corner of Wesley and Washington, Owens and Cook contacted the property owners, Jerry and Carolyn Voight.
When the Voights, former owners of Owosso Graphic Arts who now live in South Carolina, heard about the plan for Washington Park, they decided to donate the land for the project.
“(The Voights) took it right off the market and donated it,” Owens said. “That’s keeping our costs down.”
The couple’s development entity, Bailey Park Homes, is a low-profit limited company (L3C) which are not not government-subsidized. It was named after George Bailey, the main character in the classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“It’s one of our favorites, not only for the redemptive Christmas story, but because of George Bailey’s desire to help the working families of his community buy a home,” the couple state on their Bailey Park Homes website, baileyparkhomes.com.
With assistance from Horvath, Cook and Owens are seeking grants to help cover the cost of infrastructure and sidewalks. The couple said the city of Owosso and Shiawassee County governments have been very helpful in their support.
Owens and Cook are also exploring financing tools for the home buyers, who might be from young families starting out or even senior citizens who are downsizing.
“The fact that it’s new housing — I would not be surprised if they have reservations to buy even before they’re done building the homes,” Horvath said. “I’m very optimistic about this project.”
Cook, the executive director of the Cook Family Foundation, enjoyed a successful career as a city planner in California before returning to his hometown to raise two children. He is a former deputy director for the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
He also served four years on the Owosso City Council.
Owens has a background in sales and for 25 years was a small business owner and operator at Wolverine Sign Works in Owosso. She has supervised many residential development projects over the years, and said she has always been interested in housing.
The couple have been active in their community, supporting opportunities in the arts, cleaning up the environment and promoting the benefits of strong neighborhoods.
