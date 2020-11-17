OWOSSO — The Greater Lansing Food Bank and the Shiawassee Family YMCA are hosting a mobile food distribution from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at 515 W. Main St.
Registration begins at 3 p.m.
The event will provide shelf stable and frozen food, and produce.
Participants must be Shiawassee County residents and be able to provide proof of residency.
For more information, call (517) 908-3680.
