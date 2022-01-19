OWOSSO — An assessment roll is set and a construction bid accepted as the city drives forward with a plan to repave Maple Avenue.
During Monday’s meeting, Owosso City Council members approved the special assessment roll to finance the project and the low bid of $154,458 to reconstruct Maple Avenue, from Corunna Avenue to the north end this spring.
The 7-0 vote followed a second public hearing in which residents had the opportunity to comment on their particular special assessments. No one spoke.
City Manager Nathan Henne said the road has a low traffic count but is rated in poor condition. A majority of residents on Maple Avenue earlier petitioned the city requesting the project, which will be performed by low bidder Malley Construction based in Mt. Pleasant.
Ten properties are identified in city documents as forming the special assessment district for Maple — one on Corunna Avenue and nine on Maple.
Although Great Lake Central Railroad owns property at the end of Maple, on Oakwood, it will receive no benefit from the improvement and will not be assessed.
Out of the estimated project cost, $104,316 is eligible for special assessment. The city’s share of the assessment will be about $62,000. In total, the city is picking up 80 percent of the cost.
Property owners will be assessed a total of $40,284, payable in a lump sum or over 15 years. Generally the term is 10 years, but it was extended for this project because of the larger-than-usual individual assessment, Henne said, adding that no grant funding was available.
Maple will undergo basic resurfacing, called crush/shape/cap, in which the existing asphalt is crushed and reapplied, creating a new roadway.
The project does not involve new curbs, gutters, water mains, sewers or sidewalks.
Under a traffic order approved Monday, new traffic control signs will be installed after the job is completed, around June 10. During the construction process, parking will be prohibited on the west side of the street, which will be narrowed to two through lanes and one parking lane on the east side.
