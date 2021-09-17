OWOSSO — Area nonprofit leaders say a variety of key steps helped them survive and thrive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and those efforts help point to ways groups can plan ahead for the next crisis.
“We think we know what our business is, then the world changes you can panic, you can quit or you can adapt,” Tom Cook, president of the Cook Family Foundation, said. “You saw that in the business world, but you saw it with nonprofits as well. At the beginning of the summer, we thought we were all through with this and commissioned a report through the nonprofit network. There are some valuable and important lessons in that report that would be applicable beyond the nonprofit community.”
Cook said he was told the nation could lose 25 percent of its nonprofits during the pandemic and he feared three to four area groups might fold. That didn’t happened, he noted, and credited how area groups worked together.
The report by the Nonprofit Network breaks lessons into various areas, such as adaptability, collaboration, use of technology, identifying critical needs and communication. It then recommends things entities can do within their organization to plan ahead, as well as ways to work with other entities.
“This is really about learning from what happened. I think we need to tell this story,” said Jamie Gaskin, CEO of the United Way of Genesee County (serving Shiawassee County).
According to the report, Shiawassee area nonprofits responded to the COVID-19 crisis by showing adaptability.
“This mind-set began immediately with nonprofit leaders identifying the need to provide face masks as personal protection equipment (PPE) to keep not only their clients safe but other vulnerable populations as well,” the report noted.
Durand Union Station became a hub for making masks by calling on the the group’s volunteer community.
“What does a train depot have to do with a pandemic?” DUSI Executive Director Mary Warner Stone asked. “My background is in sewing. When the pandemic started, my daughter started making masks.”
She said the depot group has a large volunteer base and Cook suggested using that membership.
“Tom took that (sewing) skill and our volunteer base and went, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if you guys sewed masks and distributed them?’ That’s what we did. It was seamless,” she said.
The report noted groups adapted to new technologies to continue operating.
“While most organizations were already utilizing technology,” the report said, “nonprofit leaders began offering virtual programming and services to clients; utilizing meeting platforms like Zoom or Google Meetings for board and staff meetings, donor visits as well as volunteer orientations and trainings; completing day-to-day administrative tasks and developing a greater on-line presence for marketing goods and services.”
The report noted the ability of nonprofits to identify needs was important. It pointed to such things as transportation losses when SATA shuttered for a time, and the loss of food sources, such as school lunches.
Laura Archer, CEO of the Shiawassee Family YMCA, said the organization used the pandemic to broaden its focus more on community wellness and saw helping deliver food as a way to do that. When school lunches shut down, the YMCA began hosting food pantries and meals. Hundreds benefited.
“We weren’t living up to the mission if we don’t try to do something,” she said.
The report notes nonprofits will face some type of crisis in the future and must prepare to respond.
“It is certain that Shiawassee County communities will face additional crises,” the report said. “It is imperative that we all learn from the nonprofit experiences of the past year and build upon the hard-earned accomplishments of the past year.”
n Among the recommendations focused beyond groups themselves are the need to create and maintain a crisis action team that can be mobilized.
n The need to maintain relationships.
n Identify ways to maintain lines of communication such as texts, email, phones, etc.
n Maintaining food pantries and creating a path to scale up operations.
n Response to transportation challenges
n Identify ways to access internet
Internally, the report suggests similar things, such as maintaining relationships, documenting plans, creating a strategic plan, increase cash reserves, develop succession and recruitment plans, considering work-at-home options, and create plans for virtual meetings and other communication.
Both Stone and Archer said the collaborative foundations area nonprofits laid down prior to the pandemic paid dividends during the past year and a half.
“We have to be purposeful (in our actions),” Stone said. “If we hadn’t been purposeful in 2017, 2018, 2019 none of this would have happened.”
“We had established all the relationships,” Archer agreed. “We were ready for the challenges of dealing with the pandemic. We were meeting through Zoom every single week. The relationships established allowed us to take risks. Some of the courage we all experienced came from our colleagues.”
n The full report is available at cookfamilyfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Full-Community-Report-Nonprofit-Response-to-COVID-19.pdf.
