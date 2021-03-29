Domestic assault sends man to prison

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least two years, four months in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for felony assault against his girlfriend in June 2020.
Jason Smith, 31, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 224 days served toward his sentence.
Before Stewart imposed sentence, he said he admired Smith being well-spoken and polite, but had no choice but to send him to prison due to his lengthy criminal record. Smith has numerous prior convictions for assault and domestic violence that date to 2010.
“It’s troubling for me because you seem like a nice guy,” Stewart said. “I remember speaking with you at your plea. You’re very considerate and you know how to speak… You don’t act like your record ... I’m sorry for that. But I’ve got to base the sentence on what I read and what I see from your past.”
Smith was arrested by Michigan State Police June 15, 2020, and was arraigned the same day in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. Smith has been incarcerated at the Shiawassee and Clinton County jails since that time.
At a plea hearing Feb. 17, Smith pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and lying to a police officer. In return for his plea, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder was dismissed.
Smith also has a pending misdemeanor domestic violence sentencing scheduled next week in Eaton County. He was also sentenced March 4 in Clinton County to time served (148 days) for possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.