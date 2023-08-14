OWOSSO — Owosso musician Johnny Zawacki’s music — and there’s a lot of it; the singer/songwriter has put together six solo albums (as “Johnny Z”) and another five group LPs (with the Spotlights and Loggerhead) — has always had one eye on the past.
Previously described in these pages as a skiffle revivalist — and general 1960s pop enthusiast — many of Zawacki’s guitar-driven works wear his influences on their sleeves.
Indeed, Zawacki is open about the fact that his musical journey began in earnest after seeing the Beatles’ famous appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964.
“My dad called me in from my room and said, ‘You might want to see this’,” Zawacki recalled, feeling “mesmerized” by the kinetic excitement coming off the television.
It wasn’t long before his parents offered music lessons on an instrument of his choosing. Unsurprisingly, he chose guitar, and he’s been strumming along ever since.
While Zawacki acknowledges his musical roots, he’s no reproduction artist. He strives to make old sounds sing in new ways.
He recently released his latest album “Toaster,” a collection very much in the business of making what’s old new again.
Many of the tracks it contains are re-recordings of songs Zawacki has released previously. Others are new releases. As a group, the songs reflect on the passage of time and the choices people make in life.
The album’s lead track, “Evening Song,” was co-written by Zawacki’s late friend Terry Kirby. In it Zawacki takes a lead vocal part Kirby used to sing.
Zawacki has engaged in musical tributes to fallen friends before. In 2020, he refurbished a collection of songs composed by the late Jay Randall Overman for release on his label Spotlight Recordings.
Other songs see radical mood changes from past versions.
“‘Southern Seas’ was previously released as a very up-tempo Latin-y tune, and I wanted to give it a completely different feel, something more tender and personal,” Zawacki said.
“‘A Little Confused’ was only released as a live recording with Johnny Z and the Spotlights, and I always wanted to record it properly. The live recording’s lead instrument was a kazoo, but I decided to whistle here, complementing the vocal bass line,” he said of another selection.
Zawacki considers “Toaster” to be a mature work, aimed at people in his generational cohort.
“The music and lyrical sensibility takes aim at personal topics of concern for this age set,” he said. “Even a song as whimsical as ‘A Little Confused’ is not mindless. Its self-deprecating nature is something not addressed (normally) in music geared for a younger audience.”
Zawacki studied with George Atkinson at Kaltrider’s Music Center in Owosso, which subsequently became Osburn Music Center. Atkinson had studied at the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston.
Zawacki wound up studying with Atkinson for a decade, and eventually took up a teaching position himself.
