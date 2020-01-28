BENNINGTON TWP. — Democrats hoped to raise money for political campaigns Saturday during an unusual fundraising event, “Stand up Shiawassee,” Fortitude Outdoor Fitness and Events.
Comedians from across the state took part in the event, including some from Shiawassee County.
Will Green and Nick Leydorf, both graduates of Ovid-Elsie, offered their comedy to the crowd of about 100.
Leydorf is a lawyer and recently launched a podcast called “Free Consultation” about his life in the legal field. Green does stand up throughout the Midwest and released his second comedy album in January 2019.
Also performing was Ella Horwedel, an Ann Arbor comic who explores her life as a 21-year-old. She launched her stand up career about two years ago.
Nardos Osterhart is a Grand Rapids native. She won her city’s funniest person contest in 2013 and gained notoriety for creating a one-woman half memoir, half stand up show called “Halfrican” which she stars in.
The idea for the comedy night was local Democratic Party Vice Chairman Mark Zacharda’s.
“In this day and age who doesn’t want to come out and have a good laugh. We liked the idea of doing something fun and at a local venue and we’re really happy with how things turned out,” party chairwoman Laura Archer said.
The political fundraiser cost $30 per person. Archer said the funds will be used to help get local Democrats elected in 2020 elections.
“We want to make sure we have candidates in as many of the races as possible. I think its only fair to our residents that we make sure they have some choices. Our goal is to make sure we have some good candidates and as a party, we’re ready to support them,” Archer said. “Whether that’s knocking on doors, making phone calls, getting out yard signs or being able to support them financially, which is why we do fundraisers like this. Not all candidates have a pile of cash they can use to support their local campaign so as the local party we want to make sure we have some resources available to help our candidates.”
Currently, at the county level, there are only two elected Democrats — Drain Commissioner Tony Newman and Road Commissioner John Michalec.
Both Democrats and Republicans have their major fundraising events later this spring. The Republicans’ Lincoln Day dinner is Feb. 17 at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center. Political pundit Bill Ballenger will speak.
The Democrats’ Pasta and Politics typically takes place later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.