Owosso council backs housing plan for second time

OWOSSO — In July, the Owosso City Council voted unanimously to rezone property along North Washington Street to accommodate a middle-income, single-family housing development.
During Monday’s virtual meeting, however, council members had to do it all over again. When they took up the issue in July, city officials had omitted sending public hearing notices to Owosso Township residents who live within 300 feet of the project site, at the corner of Washington and Wesley streets.
Instead, by mistake they sent notices only to city residents within the 300 feet. So, the public hearing had to be conducted again Monday. Last time, only one resident spoke during the hearing, in favor of the project.
At the “redo,” several residents commented, with at least as many against as for the project. In addition, 23 city and township residents signed and submitted a petition opposing the development, called Washington Park. Detractors cited over-development of the site, drainage issues and possible devaluation of homes.
The outcome was the same: The council Monday voted 7-0 in favor of rezoning Washington Park from low-rise multiple family to low-rise multiple family with planned unit development.
“I do hear some very real concerns here, primarily water runoff,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said after Monday’s hearing closed.
Drainage as well as hookups to city water and sewer service are issues to be properly addressed during the upcoming site plan approval process, he said. He believes housing values will hold, citing Osburn Lakes condos, which maintained their value during the 2008 financial crisis.
The mayor said the argument that Washington Park would overdevelop the site is undercut by the fact that the current zoning would allow a much more densely populated development — an apartment building with 30 to 40 units.
The plan for Washington Park is a traditional neighborhood of 14 homes situated on 2.38 acres — a vacant meadow lined with trees. Each home, estimated to cost $125,000 to $175,000, will be about 1,293 square feet.
City Manager Nathan Henne agreed with Eveleth about opposition based on density.
“The land is residential multi-family now,” Henne said. “This (plan) is very much less congested than a use by right on this lot.”
More than 30 people took part in Monday’s Zoom council meeting. Multiple residents who neighbor the Washington Park site addressed council during the public hearing.
Dr. Timothy Atkinson, who lives on Water Street, said the city shouldn’t allow the rezoning because it would overdevelop the lot, devalue neighboring properties, require rebuilding streets due to heavy truck traffic during construction. Also, he said, the storm sewer system for the area is inadequate to support 14 new homes.
“Clustering 14 individual houses doesn’t represent the personality flavor of the neighboring homes, which sit on half-acre lots,” Atkinson said, adding that the vacant lot is home to fox, deer, a recently spotted falcon and a protected species of bat.
Travis Yaklin, a Washington Street resident, said he is throwing his support behind Washington Park.
“It’s innovative and different from anything I’ve seen in the neighborhood before,” he said. “I’m excited that it will bring families into the neighborhood, and provide the affordable housing we need. It’s well thought-out and researched.”
Others speaking in favor of Washington Park pointed to the need for affordable housing within the city. Resident Lance Omer, a real estate agent, praised the “lean and green” development, which offers energy-efficient units.
Longtime Owosso resident Anna Owens, who is developing Washington Park with husband Tom Cook, said the project addresses the “national crisis” of middle-income families being unable to afford decent homes.
“We have homes for the rich and for the poor but not for the middle class, the backbone of our society,” she said.
Washington Park is a planned unit development — a community of homes which includes ownership of a “lot” with common areas owned by a homeowner’s association or collectively by all invested parties, similar to a condominium.
The Cooks’ vision is to construct a traditional Owosso neighborhood with some modern features. Each home is a stand-alone structures featuring three bedrooms, two baths and a front porch.
A row of eight houses faces a second row of six homes. There’s a 17-foot-wide common sidewalk and courtyard between the rows of houses where children can play safely, as well as a separate playground. Garages and egresses for vehicles are located behind the houses.
Cook, the executive director of the Cook Family Foundation, enjoyed a successful career as a city planner in California before returning to his hometown to raise two children. He is a former deputy director for the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
He also served four years on the Owosso City Council.
Owens has a background in sales and for 25 years was a small business owner and operator at Wolverine Sign Works in Owosso. She has supervised many residential development projects over the years, and said she has always been interested in housing.
The couple have been active in their community, supporting opportunities in the arts, cleaning up the environment and promoting the benefits of strong neighborhoods.
