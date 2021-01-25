OWOSSO — Firefighters Sunday extinguished an attic fire at 933 W. Clyde St. after a passerby reported seeing smoke come from the home.
Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, a person walking by the home called 911 reporting the smell of smoke and smoke coming from the home.
According to the Owosso Public Safety Department, firefighters also saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
“Firefighters entered the house and located the fire in the attic,” the department said in a press release. “They were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes. The residents were home at the time of this incident, but thankfully, there were no injuries reported.”
The cause of the fire is unknown. The Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department assisted at the scene.
