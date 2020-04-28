Cargill carries on to keep supply line open

OWOSSO — Though COVID-19 has altered many businesses and subsequent operations, employees at the Cargill dairy feed production plant in Owosso are forging ahead, working around the clock to ensure people, and animals, are fed.
The 75,000-square-foot, $23-million facility, 1509 W. Oliver St., opened in 2018, and has the capacity to produce 150,000 tons of dairy feed per year, enough to feed 100,000 cows. Customers are Michigan farms — large, small and in between.
“We’re working every day to keep people and animals safe and nourished,” Ryan Osantoski, Cargill’s Owosso general manager, said in a press release. “That means keeping our plant open, giving back to the community and making sure our local economy stays strong.”
Cargill is also maintaining a focus on safety amid COVID-19, implementing temperature testing and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing measures, according to the release.
The plant is also prohibiting visitors and offering staggered breaks and shift flexibility, working with employees’ schedules when needs arise such as childcare, according to Cargill spokesperson Emily Webster.
Furthermore, employees are provided with, and encouraged to use, face coverings in addition to the many social distancing practices already in place.
To recognize employees’ contribution on the front lines during this pandemic, Cargill has provided its employees temporary pay incentives and waived co-pays for COVID-19 testing, the release continued.
To support the greater Shiawassee community, Cargill has also donated food to the Salvation Army food pantry, and contributed monetary donations to United Way of Genesee County and Memorial Healthcare, per the release.
“We are inspired by the tireless work of Owosso’s doctors, nurses, first responders, workers and those in agriculture who are making sure people and animals are cared for and no one goes hungry,” Osantoski said. “Together we are going to overcome this crisis and come out of this even more connected.”
