OWOSSO — The city council Monday voted to assess more than three dozen property owners on their winter taxes for required work they failed to complete that the city then did on their behalf.
The council, following a public hearing, approved special assessments covering 40 invoices totaling about $14,000 for such things as removing rubbish and cutting overgrown lawns. Some property owners had more than one invoice.
Council members approved the tax assessments in a 6-0 vote; Lori Bailey was absent.
City Manager Nathan Henne said the process takes place every year and the assessments are placed on winter taxes, which this year will be charged Dec. 1.
The initial assessment was 43 invoices totaling $15,362, however, three bills — totaling $1,298 — were paid and not included in the tax assessment.
Henne, via email, said the city conducted the work and is now assessing owners because “the code enforcement officer has exhausted all attempts at compliance.”
The largest assessment issued was for $2,106 to “clean” at a home in the 900 block of Ada Street. Another assessment for cleanup was $1,971 to BAC Home Loan Servicing LP for a property in the 400 block of Clinton Street.
“These were for nuisances that had substantial rubbish to be cleaned up,” Henne said.
In all, 13 of the assessments were for cleaning.
The largest group of assessments was for miscellaneous work — 15. Those invoices ranged from about $200 to a little more than $600.
Weeds accounted for 14 assessments with most $150, but one totaling $320 for a property in the 900 block of Corunna Avenue.
One individual was charged five times at $150 each for weeds, and an additional $577 for a miscellaneous invoice.
During Monday’s council meeting, Henne noted the owner of the Matthews Building wasn’t assessed because the owner — after much delay — did the required work out of pocket rather than the city doing the work.
