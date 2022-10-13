OWOSSO — There will be no horsing around for the Owosso High School Equestrian Team this weekend.
OWOSSO — There will be no horsing around for the Owosso High School Equestrian Team this weekend.
Unless, of course, it’s with an actual horse.
The Trojans are hoping to win a second Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanhip Association (MIHA) title.
The program’s first, in 2013, was the first state crown for any OHS-affiliated team.
Competition begins this afternoon at the Midland County Fairgrounds, 6905 Eastman Ave., and continues through Sunday. The team enjoyed a special sendoff from the high school Wednesday afternoon.
Owosso earned its trip to the finals with a second-place — called the reserve champion — finish at last weekend’s regional competition at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. Top marks went to White Lake-Lakeland.
The team also took part in three district-level competitions.
The Trojans are in Division B, and will be competing against nine other schools — Bay City Western, Bullock Creek, Coldwater, Forest Hills, Grand Haven, Lakeland, Lowell, Montague and Sand Creek. Bay City Western finished second in 2021.
Their youth will be a challenge — of the five team members, four are freshmen — but they say they’re up for it.
“What’s made our team so successful is that we have a fairly diverse group of horses and riders,” coach Sami Sovis said.
The state competition features a variety of events, including performing various patterns. Riders are judged on factors like speed of the pattern and form, which refers to the position of your body and “how still you are,” Evelyn Harrand said.
Tayloe Spielman said staying ready keeps them busy. There can be as much as three hours of practice daily, she said, plus a weekly team practice. Riders like freshman Gracie Meyer, who started at age 4, bring a wealth of experience, and most of the team have competed since they joined the junior team in middle school.
“We just have to step up our game a little,” Spielman said.
They already know how to do that, having overcome an 82-point deficit at the regional meet. “On the second day,” Spielman said, “we knew we had to step it up.”
Assistant coach Karley VanWormer was a member of the 2013 state title team.
“It’s cool to see all of the work they put in, and to look back and remember,” VanWormer said. “They’re such a young team — it took us four years to get there.”
Live scores and video can be found at https://www.miha.org/state-championship.
