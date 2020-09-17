Wednesday walk highlights fight against suicide

OWOSSO — Wednesday turned out to be a nearly flawless fall afternoon for walkers taking part in a suicide awareness event.
The Shiawassee Suicide Prevention Coalition hosted a National Suicide Prevention Month suicide prevention walk from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, starting behind JC Penney.
The free event was changed from past years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of gathering all at once, people were able to walk any time between noon and 6 p.m. Walkers headed east down Jerome Street, then down the James Miner Riverwalk, turning around at Owosso Community Airport and returning to the parking lot.
Participants received a free goodie bag with swag, resources, snacks and other items. Penny Corbin, the Shiawassee Health and Wellness public relations and prevention specialist, said memorial signs remembering people who committed suicide were set up along the walk route.
John and Jeanette Dinkins were the first walkers to set off Wednesday. They were walking in memory of Jeanette Dinkins’ sister and brother-in-law, both of whom took their own lives.
“There’s help out there,” she said. “Reach out, someone will listen.”
Dinkins said her sister lived in Tennessee and she felt there was little she could do so far away.
“I wasn’t face to face with her,” she said.
Dana Saunders, of Fowerville, and her family also set off shortly after noon. She said the family had lost loved ones to suicide.
“There are alternatives (to suicide),” she said. “There is always a listening ear.”
According to Shiawassee Health and Wellness, estimates suggest only 1 in 4 suicides are reported, and there are approximately 25 attempts for each death. In Michigan, suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death for all ages. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people 15 to 34.
The recent Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth (MiPHY) survey revealed 45 percent of local ninth and 11th grade youth felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row and 28 percent seriously considered attempting suicide during the past years.
Additionally, the survey conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic showed 19 percent of local youths made a plan about how they would attempt suicide and 14 percent attempted suicide one or more times during the past 12 months.
Officials say if you or a friend is in crisis, call Shiawassee Health and Wellness at (989) 723-6791 or the National Suicide Prevention Crisis line at (800) 273-TALK.
