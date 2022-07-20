Bringing home the gold

OWOSSO – For three local youths, years of hard work paid off in a big way.
Mary Jo Newcom, Paige Turnwald and Samantha Rogers all won gold medals at the 2022 AAU Taekwondo National Championships in Las Vegas earlier this month.
In a competition that featured thousands of competitors across all age groups and categories, Newcom, 11, won gold in traditional weapons and spinning hook board breaking in the category for girls 10-11 years old. Turnwald, 11, won gold in light heavyweight for girls 10-11 years old. Rogers, 13, also won gold in spinning hook board breaking in the girls 12-14 years old age group, along with bronze medals in handbreaking and sparring.
Newcom said she was very excited to take home two golds, but it might not have matched the excitement level of her coach afterwards.
“I was really excited,” Newcom said. “My coach was so happy for me to get that fast of a time in the spin kick, she picked me up and started yelling.”
Rogers also said she was “excited” to win gold. For Turnwald, winning gold at nationals hasn’t fully sunk in.
“The thought of winning gold feels really weird to me,” Turnwald said.
Joshua Beck, owner of Beck’s Black Belts Academy, where the girls train, said he “couldn’t be prouder” of his students’ accomplishments.
“They worked so hard and put in time of their own and their parents put in time for training. They did everything they were supposed to and succeeded because of it. They were humble about their successes and I couldn’t ask for better students to represent my school.”
Newcom, Turnwald and Rogers have been involved in taekwondo for a combined 15 years, with each having been involved for six, four and five years respectively. Newcom and Turnwald are first-degree black belts, and Rogers is a second-degree black belt. Beck was pleased to see their hard work pay off.
“Every student has a potential, but they actualized the potential by putting in time and effort. They achieved the dream (winning gold at nationals). Not everybody can say they wanted to do something and achieved it,” he said.
Beck, who has taught martial arts for 20 years between California and Michigan, said the three are an inspiration to other students in his classes, and said they sometimes teach small groups of students. Newcom called teaching the “Little Dragons” her favorite part of coming to the Academy. Rogers said hers was “seeing people she wouldn’t otherwise see” during the summer.
“All of them have a passion for martial arts. I foresee them taking the things they learn from martial arts and doing wonderful things with what they choose to do,” he said.
Taekwondo achievements weren’t the only highlight of the trip for the three girls. They had the chance to visit the Grand Canyon, and Rogers said the highlight was “seeing a coyote run right behind them.”
