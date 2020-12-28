OWOSSO — A public hearing on the site plan for Washington Park — a housing development planned for property along North Washington Street — is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 during a virtual Owosso City Council meeting.
In September, council members unanimously approved rezoning the land to accommodate a planned unit development (PUD) which, in this case, features a cluster of detached homes with common spaces such as sidewalks, a courtyard between rows of houses and playground.
In November, after a public hearing Owosso Planning Commission members recommended approving the PUD site plan, albeit with several conditions. Following the Jan. 4 public hearing, council will consider final approval of the site plan.
The conditions recommended by the planning commission include:
n That the planning commission grants waivers for front yard setbacks along Washington and Wesley streets and for total lot coverage, and that the minimum distance between buildings to be allowed at less than 20 feet
n That the side exits on the homes have fixed porches or stairs attached to the structure
n That the master deed requires any homes that have to be replaced due to an act of God, be replaced by a new structure and not a previously used structure
n That the bylaws for the development prohibit chain link fencing
n That all approvals connected to the development take place before building permits are issued
Not included in the final list is an earlier recommendation by the planning commission that the developer require traditional detached garages, as opposed to carports, in order to preserve neighborhood character.
The developer, Bailey Park Homes, has said it plans to let initial buyers choose between carports or garages, impacting the unit’s sale price.
“However, if the Planning Commission does require garages per your recommendation, then the developer will construct such resulting in an increased base cost to each unit,” Christy Summers, principal at Beckett & Raeder architectural firm on behalf of the developer, said in a letter to Owosso planning firm CIB.
Bailey Park Homes is owned by married couple Tom Cook and Anna Owens, who have said they took on the project to address the local aspect of a “national crisis” of middle-income families who can’t afford decent homes.
The Cooks’ vision is to construct a traditional Owosso neighborhood with some modern features. Each home is a stand-alone structure featuring three bedrooms, two baths and a front porch.
The plan calls for 14 homes situated on 2.38 acres — currently a vacant meadow lined with trees. Each home, estimated to cost $125,000 to $175,000, will be about 1,293 square feet.
A row of eight houses faces a second row of six homes. There’s a 17-foot-wide common sidewalk and courtyard between the rows where children can play safely, as well as a separate playground. Garages and egresses for vehicles are located behind the houses.
Washington Park buyers purchase a home and a “lot” with common areas that are owned by a homeowner’s association or collectively by all invested parties, similar to a condominium.
Cook, the executive director of the Cook Family Foundation, enjoyed a successful career as a city planner in California before returning to his hometown to raise two children. He is a former deputy director for the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
He also served four years on the Owosso City Council.
Owens has a background in sales and for 25 years was a small business owner and operator at Wolverine Sign Works in Owosso. She has supervised many residential development projects over the years, and said she has always been interested in housing.
The rezoning granted in November was from low-rise multiple family to low-rise multiple family with planned unit development. During the public hearing, some people who live near the site objected, saying Washington Park would be too densely populated for the neighborhood of single-family homes.
Council members noted the former zoning would have allowed a more densely populated development — an apartment building with 30 to 40 units.
For details on how to attend the Jan. 4 council meeting, visit ci.owosso.mi.us.
