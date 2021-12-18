Owosso man gets prison term for 2019 molestation charge

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Friday morning by Judge Matthew Stewart for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Cecil Chester Craddock, 45, will spend at least one year, two months in prison. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, must register as a sex offender, and will be required to undergo sex offender counseling while serving his sentence. Craddock was credited with 86 days served.
Before sentencing, Stewart said Craddock had exploited his friendship with the female minor victim’s family and molested her in December 2019, which justified an “upward departure” in sentencing.
“Given the circumstances of this case, a period of separation from society is appropriate,” Stewart said.
The victim’s father gave a victim’s impact statement describing how Craddock had been close to his family for 10 years before the CSC incident occurred, and he had even lived with them.
“Any job he has, I will inform all of his co-workers what he is,” the father said. “I will tell them where you live. The neighbors will know what you are … You knew my daughter for 10 years before you started molesting her.”
Defense attorney Patrick Allen pointed out that his client had no prior criminal record and several family members had submitted letters of support on Craddock’s behalf. He asked for a sentence of probation.
“That’s something he has to live with forever, every time he has to report,” Allen said.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court to impose some incarceration as part of Craddock’s sentence.
“Mr. Allen said he’s going to live with this for the rest of his life, and he should,” Koerner said. “So does the victim. She’s going to live with this for the rest of her life, struggling constantly.”
Craddock apologized to the victim and her family before being sentenced.
“I know there’s nothing I can say,” Craddock said. “I hope time in jail helps everybody involved.”
Craddock was charged by prosecutors in August 2020 with two counts of second-degree CSC (victim under 13, defendant 17 or older).
Court records indicate he was arraigned before former 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan Sept. 22, 2020; he pleaded not guilty.
He posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond Sept. 24, 2020, and was free until his plea hearing in September, when Stewart revoked his bond after he pleaded guilty to the single felony CSC-2 charge.
