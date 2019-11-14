New leader joins Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council

OWOSSO — Lora Phelps, the new mentor for the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council is settling into her new role and loving the position.
“Lora was the perfect fit,” Shiawassee Community Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Renwick said. “We wanted someone who knows youth and has worked with them in the community and plus she has a background with foundations. She wanted part-time to help raise her kids, it really is the perfect fit.”
Phelps, who resides in Swartz Creek, started Oct. 1, after Jessica Hickey took a new job.
Phelps grew up in Lennon and graduated from Durand High School. She attended the University of Michigan-Flint and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in public administration with a focus on nonprofits.
Before accepting the position with the Shiawassee YAC, Phelps worked in college admissions for about 10 years, recruiting at both the U of M-Flint and Oakland University.
“With admissions, I traveled a lot, I was looking to have something closer to home because at the time I was working at Auburn Hills at Oakland University and I really wanted something in the Shiawassee area,” she said.
She said working with students also was an interesting challenge.
“My favorite thing about this is being around these young people. To know that they’re the ones that are going to be leading in the future is encouraging. To hear the ideas they come up with and how they want to give back to their community is inspiring to me,” Phelps said.
Phelps works about 30 hours a week for the Shiawassee YAC, on top of raising two young children with her husband Tim. Her daughters are Ellis, who is 1, and Marian, who is 2.
She said previously she was working full-time and commuting 45 minutes, so the YAC job has allowed for a better work-life balance.
The position has two main components: Being an adviser to the students who make up the Shiawassee YAC, and working as a creative assistant, which means doing things like posting on social media and other public relations activities.
One aspect of the Shiawassee YAC is providing grants in the community. Students select a worthy cause and Phelps and others at the Foundation help them through the grant writing process and offer other logistical support.
“The students really come up with most of the ideas on who to help out and I’m just there to advise them through the process and help them understand the grant process as well. I’m also there to teach them leadership skills and what it means to be a philanthropist,” Phelps said.
In the past, the Shiawassee YAC has given grants to the YMCA, DeVries Nature Conservancy the RESD.
The Shiawassee YAC is in the process of collecting items for “essentials kits” for Homeless Angels. The kits will include things such as toiletries, socks and winter items.
The Shiawassee YAC is gearing up to host an event to raise funds and items for the kits on Giving Tuesday.
Recently, the Shiawassee YAC started doing smaller micro-grants like helping high school students who can’t afford to go to prom and another one was a micro-grant for Byron High School to install a water bottle filling station.
The YAC has been around in Shiawassee County for about 25 years. There are currently 27 members representing nearly every school district in the county, as well as some homeschoolers.
The organization is student-led. Part of Phelps’ job is to teach them how to conduct proper meetings using Robert’s Rules of Order, and preparing them to serve on other boards and councils.
“It’s like another arm of the Shiawassee Comunity Foundation, it started when the Kellogg Foundation donated money all over Michigan to start youth advisory councils. They were set up to help young people learn about philanthropy and learn the granting process and all of that,” Renwick said.
The community foundation is funded through the Kellogg Foundation and from community members.
According to the group’s Facebook page, its mission is “to connect the youth of the community to the organizations that might need assistance in the form of monetary grants or volunteer service actions. YAC assesses the needs of the teenagers in the greater Shiawassee County every three years to see where the greatest needs lie, and then funnels our assets, human and monetary, in those directions the best we can.”
