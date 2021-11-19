OWOSSO — Shiawassee Hope is collecting donations for the group’s annual Christmas Toy Store to serve families in the Pleasant Valley community.
For a small fee, parents can “shop” for their children and choose toys, games, pajamas, socks, under garments and grocery gift cards.
Shiawassee Hope will be taking donations of large toys ($40 or less), small toys ($15 or less), family games, puzzles, children’s socks, underwear, and pajamas, as well as Christmas stockings, stocking stuffers, wrapping paper and gift bags until Dec. 1.
Gifts and/or donations can be dropped off at City Church, 521 E. Williams St. in Owosso from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 30, or text or call (989) 413-7342 to plan for a dropoff. For those who would like to give a cash donation, those may be made at shiawasseehope.com or sent to Shiawassee Hope, P.O. Box 1655, Owosso, MI 48867.
