OWOSSO — Amy Fuller just started as assistant to the city manager for the city Monday, but she’s already getting a good feeling about the team at city hall, and the community.
Fuller, 36, left a job as the project director for a community action agency in Roscommon to take on her new position, filling a spot left empty several months ago by predecessor Amy Cyphert.
“I’m really excited to be here,” Fuller said Thursday. “Everybody at City Hall has been so nice to me, inviting me out to lunch. They’re all so friendly, and they’re teaching me the ropes. I went to a Topics@12 (Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce session), and everyone was very welcoming there, too.”
The position, which is being re-calibrated by City Manager Nathan Henne, so far includes increasing communication with residents, serving as the city’s communications officer, ramping up the city’s presence on Facebook and other social media, and attending meetings on behalf of Henne as needed.
Fuller has plenty of experience in communication. She once handled public speaking engagements for the Navy Federal Credit Union, and served as a health and safety marketing specialist for the American Red Cross.
Jessica Unangst, the Owosso human resources director, said Fuller’s skills and personality made her a standout candidate.
“Amy was very outgoing and very friendly, with an easy manner,” Unangst said. “I knew she was someone who could fin in with the team here. She was just very easy to talk to — we developed a rapport right away.
“Since she started Monday, she’s been hitting the ground running. Hiring her was Nathan’s decision, and I fully support it.”
Fuller grew up in Gaylord and earned a degree in political science from Saginaw Valley State University. She is on track to receive her master’s degree in public administration from Saginaw Valley this spring.
For her most recent position at Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency — a nonprofit that addresses poverty issues — Fuller managed the RSVP program. The program matches volunteers with community needs, including local governments. Fuller handled 250 volunteers across 11 counties.
“Through this position, I became more interested in how you can help a community from the local government aspect,” Fuller said. So, when she saw the Owosso job posting, she “got really excited.”
One thing she’s impressed with is the knowledge possessed by her boss, Henne. Her first day on the job, the city manager took his new assistant to the wastewater treatment plant and explained how the system works.
“I was just floored that, among his other responsibilities, he had become such a subject-matter expert,” Fuller said. “He is incredibly knowledgeable about a lot of things.”
She and her husband, Ryan Fuller — a graphic designer who works from home — moved with their children, daughter Finley, 4, and son Sylas, seven months, to an apartment in Swartz Creek.
But Amy Fuller said she is hoping to move closer to work after her six-month lease is up.
“I like the city of Owosso,” she said. “I think it’s important to live in a town that has a downtown, and that’s one of the things I like about Owosso. I would be happy to live here.”
Famous Owosso-born writer James Oliver Curwood had a lodge in the woods of Roscommon — a connection she said she finds interesting.
Area walking trails are a star attraction for Fuller, who enjoys walking outdoors. She is also into canoeing and yoga, but don’t mistake her for a health nut.
“I like doughnuts, too,” she said.
