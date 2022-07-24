OWOSSO — The Shiawassee District Library in Owosso hosted a grand reopening Saturday after renovating to the adult library on the second floor.
“It just looks so nice and fresh and fun,” said Stacy McNally, the adult services librarian.
Since beginning renovations in May, the second floor boasts newly-painted walls, fresh carpet, new bookshelves and new furniture. The old reading tables were also refinished and a walled enclosure has replaced the plexiglass by the staircase.
“We’re very happy with the way that it turned out,” said Kimberly White, the library director. “It was important to us that we kept the historical integrity of the building, and we worked with a design firm called Library Design Associates out of Plymouth — they only do libraries.”
The design firm assisted in picking out aesthetic aspects such as carpet and paint color schemes.
“While we worked with a firm that’s not from Owosso … we did use local contractors for the installation and other work in the building,” White said.
The work is almost complete, with only a few finishing touches left.
“The range finders at the end of the shelves are being custom-made so we don’t have those up yet, and we’re waiting on some reading chairs that are behind in the manufacturing process,” White said. “We hope to have those by the end of the month, but there’s really no guarantee.”
The library is also putting together a new local history and genealogy room that is easily accessible to the public.
“We replaced all the wood shelving with steel cantilever shelving, which is lighter weight and has a higher capacity for holding material,” White said. “It really helps in an old building like this with such a wide floor span to keep the weight of the materials down … (which) helps with cracking in the plaster downstairs.”
Rather than throwing all the old shelving away, they offered it up to the public in exchange for a donation.
“They didn’t haul any of the wood furniture off-site for disposal,” White said. “It all got either reused or recycled locally.”
Before the renovation, mounted shelving covered the windows. White said they took down the shelving to let more natural light in and to allow patrons to see outside.
The project was funded by a $860,000 bequest from Helen Thome (1912-2005), according to a press release.
“The money was invested for all these years and has grown quite a bit since then,” White said. “We have enough left in that endowment fund to continue to do projects like this as they’re needed in the future.”
The fund can only be used at the Owosso branch for furnishings and equipment, per Thome’s wishes.
“We wouldn’t be able to afford to do this project with operating funds without raising the tax for the library millage, and we didn’t want to do that,” White said. “But the library desperately needed to be updated — it was in bad shape, the furnishing and especially the shelves were in bad condition and there needed to be some upgrades for safety reasons.”
A few other spots within the building were also updated.
“We converted the old director’s office into a small community meeting room that will be made available for the public to use for civic or educational purposes,” White said. “We also (re)did the public restroom downstairs and the entryways have all been freshened up.”
The library has also brought in new staff. Both White and McNally are fairly new hires to the library, but they come with years of experience. White, originally from Hemlock, was hired around 19 months ago and has 22 years of experience. Prior to the SDL, she worked alongside McNally at a library in Saginaw.
McNally said this was her sixth work day and she is excited about the front doors being available for people to come in and out of, whereas before it was used solely as an emergency exit.
McNally is also in charge of putting the history and genealogy section together.
“She is a very talented librarian, one of the best that I’ve ever worked with and we’re really lucky to have her knowledge and expertise, especially in local history and genealogy,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.