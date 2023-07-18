Community praises Owosso City Council for inclusive actions

OWOSSO — Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting was another with no business items on the agenda, but this one lasted longer than the spare 12-minutes the council was in session on July 2 owing to a number of public commenters taking time to address the board.
A few of these citizen speakers thanked the council for allowing Owosso Pride 2023 to take place last month, despite a heated “Citizen Comments and Questions” section at the council’s June 20 meeting where a handful of speakers urged the council to cancel the festival.
Three board members from Owosso Pride 2023, held June 24, took the stand. Patrice Martin was the first to address the council, and she read comments of the festival’s attendees before the council.
“I am happy to be living in a time where kids will grow up to see love and acceptance. I was at the final event of three I attended that for these kids today, they won’t know what’s it’s like to have lived before this time. I’m so thankful to be involved in change to watch people grow as a community and discover the love our community has to offer,” she said. “Thank you Owosso Pride for creating an environment grounded and love and rooted in authenticity, a space where all are welcomed and celebrated. May this event be a catalyst for continued support in our community for one and all.”
Martin said she attended the festival with her children.
“The whole weekend was simply amazing. My kids (saw) that it is okay to be themselves, that there are people out there other than me who will love and support them. This event meant the world to us, and we are so glad that we got to be there and show some love. It was great to see so many people and see the LGBTQIA community being represented,” she said.
Owosso residents Cheryl Stevenson and Tyler Corbin, also board members for Owosso Pride 2023, followed Martin to the stand.
Stevenson was emotional while addressing the council.
“It is a great honor and privilege to serve on this board with these people, and this weekend was fabulous. There actually was 400 or 500 people there at the weekend, not just a couple hundred,” she said. “Seeing my hometown bring representation into the spotlight for three days made me proud of my roots, and I want to come back home to celebrate. Kudos to Owosso Pride for sponsoring such a fun, family-friendly event, and my husband and I were there as vendors to show our support to our community in which we live. So many people attended, and the atmosphere was one of love, sharing and caring. It will continue to grow.”
Corbin also read some feedback the Owosso Pride board gathered.
“Thank you very much for putting together this Pride event. I know it is a small town, but it has a history of hatred that isn’t easy. Today, our generation needs to know it is wrong for hate crimes,” he said. “I definitely was pleased with the outcome of it all, and I’m hoping that next year is even bigger and better.”
Corbin said he is proud to be from Owosso.
“I’m so thankful and proud to be from Owosso when I see how much the community is growing in terms of love and acceptance of differences. I hope it continues to grow,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.