Community praises Owosso City Council for inclusive actions

Owosso resident Cheryl Stevenson addresses the Owosso City Council at its meeting on Monday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting was another with no business items on the agenda, but this one lasted longer than the spare 12-minutes the council was in session on July 2 owing to a number of public commenters taking time to address the board.

A few of these citizen speakers thanked the council for allowing Owosso Pride 2023 to take place last month, despite a heated “Citizen Comments and Questions” section at the council’s June 20 meeting where a handful of speakers urged the council to cancel the festival.

