OWOSSO — The Greater Lansing Food Bank has announced food distribution events in conjunction with area organizations in upcoming weeks.
n At 3 p.m. April 6, the Shiawassee Family YMCA, 515 W. Main St. in Owosso, will host an event. In-vehicle registration begins at 2 p.m.
n At 3 p.m. April 20, Catholic Charities, 1480 N. M-52 in Owosso, will host a distribution. In-vehicle registration begins at 2 p.m.
All events will include free shelf stable and frozen food, as well as produce. People should bring proof of residency.
