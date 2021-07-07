Owosso schools announces winner of pontoon raffle

OWOSSO — Amy and Gary Prchlik recently won a Crest Marine pontoon in Owosso Public Schools’ raffle to support career and technical education programs.
“(We were) absolutely shocked,” Amy Prchlik said today. “We never expected to win. I was stunned, but very excited.”
Prchlik said she and her husband have had a cabin at Higgins Lake for about four years and have wanted to get a boat to enjoy the lake.
“It worked out for us, we’ve been wanting one,” she said. “You never think you’re going to win. (We bought the ticket) to support the cause.”
Prchlik said her children are all graduated from Owosso Public Schools. Her son went through the electrical CTE program before graduating.
Crest Marine donated a pontoon for the fourth year. This year’s drawing took place June 28. A total of 429 raffle tickets were sold. Over four years, Crest Marine, the Owosso Public Schools Foundation and the Owosso High School career and technical education program have raised nearly $100,000 for students.
“We are appreciative of Crest Marine’s ongoing support of Owosso students,” Owosso Public Schools Foundation President Matt Van Epps said in a prepared statement. “The key to successful career and technical education programs is strong community partnerships and highly skilled teachers who are passionate about students’ success.”
According to Owosso schools officials, the partnership with Crest Marine has benefited CTE students by financing equipment and experiences that support real-world skills.
