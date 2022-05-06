OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee River fish population saw a boost after fifth-graders at Morrice Elementary School visited DeVries Nature Conservancy on Thursday.
Students in Tammy Smith’s fifth grade class released a total of 129 salmon into the Shiawassee River during a field trip to DeVries, culminating months of raising the salmon in the school’s fish tank. Smith, who has taught fifth grade at Morrice Elementary for 17 years, said the students have been taking care of the fish since fall 2021, when eggs arrived from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The experience taught students responsibilities such as how to test the waters of the 75-gallon fish tank and adjust them.
Smith said the fish tank at the school is enjoyed by students from pre-kindergarten all the way through sixth grade, and the teachers find ways to incorporate it into the curriculum, such as having students keep observation notebooks and incorporating reading and writing into lessons with books about salmon.
“It’s a hands-on experience for the kids to take their learning within the classroom walls to outdoor areas where things are happening in nature and real-life,” Smith said.
After releasing the salmon, the students participated in other activities, including a lesson in forestry from Ben Schram of the Michigan Department of Agriculture; casting lessons with Tracy Page from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; a sampling of macroinvertebrates in the river; and an obstacle course designed to represent the life of salmon.
Torey Caviston, environmental educational coordinator at DeVries Nature Conservancy, said the field trip is one of about 15 DeVries hosts in a typical year.
“I love getting to see the kids playing outside and learning about nature,” Caviston said. “I love when kids have their ‘a-ha’ moment where they realize that the world is all interconnected. It’s pretty amazing.”
The forestry lesson in particular seemed to be a favorite for several fifth graders, including Braydan Grover, Jett Andries, Addisyn Freed and Evelyn Sidel. Schram taught the students about succession, or how the forest has changed over time; how to identify older trees in the forest; the process of how open field could potentially become forest and about red cedars, a species found at the conservancy.
“My favorite thing was learning about the red cedar and the open field that someday could turn into a forest,” Grover said.
“I learned stuff I never knew before and enjoyed climbing around on the landscapes,” Andries said.
“It’s interesting to see the landscapes I’ve never seen before that I would like to learn more about in the future,” Sidel said.
