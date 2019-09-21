CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged with fourth degree child abuse charge Friday in 66th District Court for allegedly leaving a two-year-old child unattended, and the child walking out into the street alone.
Troy Kidd, 33, has not yet been arraigned in district court. Court records indicate Kidd posted a $200 cash/surety bond Friday and was released from jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1. It is unclear why he has not yet been arraigned on the charge in district court.
Online district court records indicate Kidd was originally charged April 25, and a warrant was issued for his arrest May 10, and has been active since that time. It is unclear whether Kidd turned himself in to police or was arrested on the warrant.
Kidd has a 2017 misdemeanor conviction for operating while impaired that was reduced from an operating while intoxicated. Court records indicate he completed six months probation successfully, performed three days community service, and was discharged satisfactorily from probation.
Fourth-degree child abuse is a misdemeanor in Michigan, and is punishable by up to one year in jail.
