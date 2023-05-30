By MATTHEW BARTOW

Argus-Press Staff Writer

(1) comment

Mother Hen

Sounds like a meeting is in order to find out the status of this "municipal measure" that guaranteed OPD coverage for the parade. Common sense says that perhaps one needs call well in advance of the parade to touch base with OPD about this "municipal measure" parade coverage.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.