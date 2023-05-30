By MATTHEW BARTOW
OWOSSO — For the second time in four years, Owosso missed out on a Memorial Day parade.
As in 2020, there was a small ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery, led by Owosso VFW Post 9455, honoring the nation’s fallen, but no march down Washington Street from Fayette Square preceded it.
Three years ago, it was COVID-19 that put paid to the parade. This time, the reason for cancellation was much more mundane.
Local VFW officials said they called off their parade late Friday evening, following what Post Quartermaster Michael Eckmyre described as a series of three phone calls with Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart, in which he indicated that Owosso Police would be unable to provide adequate officer units to secure the event.
Eckmyre said he first contacted the Owosso on Thursday, and spoke to Lieutenant Eric Cherry, who told him the department “would do the best we can to make this happen.”
Eckmyre said he received his first call from Lenkart at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, during which the OPS chief told him the VFW had provided “too short of notice” about the parade for OPD to provide enough units to barricade portions of M-21 and M-71 necessary for the event.
“(Lenkart) in so many words chastised us for not organizing the parade and strongly suggested we should cancel (the parade) because he couldn’t guarantee the manpower,” Eckmyre said Monday.
Attempts to reach Lenkart before press time went unanswered.
Eckmyre conveyed Lenkart’s suggestion to VFW Post Commander Larry Thayer, who, after some consideration, elected to call the parade off.
Thayer said Monday that he ultimately felt that it would have been inappropriate to have parade members such as the Owosso High School freshman marching band cross unsecured trunklines.
“I am commander of this post and … the Director of Public Safety, he said ‘I cannot guarantee traffic control.’” Thayer said. “I don’t care if a car hits me, but I had a ninth grade band behind me, but I couldn’t see them getting hit. I don’t care if it’s me that gets hit, but I have a lot of young kids behind me.”
Thayer claimed to be surprised by OPD’s apparent inability to secure the parade route, despite the short notice the post had given the department, because his understanding was that a municipal measure dating back to Ben Frederick’s tenure (2009-2016) as Owosso’s mayor gave the VFW a “perpetual permit” for a Memorial Day parade in the city at 6 p.m. every holiday.
Thayer, who is in his ninth term as Post 9455’s commander, claimed that that in past years, the city has provided the security units “without us saying ‘boo’ to the city.”
“It’s not a surprise,” Thayer said, “But obviously it’s a surprise for somebody.”
Lenkart has been Owosso’s Director of Public Safety since 2013.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said Monday that he learned of the parade’s cancelation Friday evening from Lenkart and promptly emailed the Owosso City Council about the situation.
Councilmembers Jerry Haber and Daniel Law from the council were present at the Monday’s ceremony at Oak Hill.
Haber had little to say about the parade’s cancelation.
“Communication difference is all; I’ll leave it at that,” he said.
Law, meanwhile, confessed that he was “shocked, surprised and (felt) a little bit of anger.”
“This to me is just completely unacceptable. I can’t tell you how upset a lot of us are about this. This is a pretty big deal,” Law said. “It’s not like this is a new thing that blindsided anybody. We should be honoring our fallen because nobody’s political point of view matters anything without the men that gave their lives to let you stand there and have that point of view.”
Owosso resident Shaffer Fox, who said his grandfather and granduncle were veterans, was in attendance at Oak Hill Cemetery, where he said his aunt is buried. Fox did not mince words in voicing his displeasure over the parade’s cancelation.
“The cancelation of this parade is one of the most disgusting and shameful things that has ever happened in Owosso. Don’t tell me that there wasn’t a way that arrangements could’ve been made. It is the most important and meaningful parade that Owosso has,” he said.
Sounds like a meeting is in order to find out the status of this "municipal measure" that guaranteed OPD coverage for the parade. Common sense says that perhaps one needs call well in advance of the parade to touch base with OPD about this "municipal measure" parade coverage.
