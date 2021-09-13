OWOSSO — To celebrate Happy Cat Month, Community Cats of Owosso will be at the Owosso Branch of the Shiawassee District Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A variety of cats and kittens will be available for adoption. Fees range from $25 to $40 for adults and $65 for kittens.
A pair of kittens is $100. All cats come spayed/neutered and vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.