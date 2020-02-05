CORUNNA — A 17-year-old has been charged with unarmed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, both felonies, in connection with a November 2019 incident.
Danny Gene Thayer of Perry, was arraigned Monday on the charges in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.
Online court records do not indicate the nature of the alleged offenses, which took place Nov. 21, 2019.
Thayer’s next appearances in district court are scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 12 for a probable cause conference, and 1:15 p.m. Feb. 18 for a preliminary examination.
Court records do not state the amount bond was set at, but Thayer was listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County Jail Tuesday.
The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office has been appointed to represent Thayer.
In Michigan, unarmed robbery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The assault charge carries possible penalties of 10 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
Thayer has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
So young to have made the choice to have a felony record for the rest of his life. SMH.
