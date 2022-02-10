Lansing man set to be sentenced in meth trafficking case

FLINT — A Lansing man who pleaded guilty to a federal methamphetamine trafficking charge is scheduled to be sentenced in Michigan’s Eastern District of United States District Court Monday, according to a federal court filing.
Paul DiPonio, 50, is facing up to 20 years in prison, a fine and three years of supervised release, according to a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
However, sentencing guidelines indicate DiPonio will receive a sentence of not more than half (10 years) of guidelines, and the minimum sentence he receives will be four years. DiPonio will also lose his right to vote and to own firearms.
An email to the Michigan Eastern District U.S. Attorney’s Office was not returned before press time.
United States District Court Judge Matthew Leitman will sentence DiPonio Monday, and if he sentences outside of guidelines, DiPonio may withdraw his plea.
According to the plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one meth trafficking charge and a weapons charge were dismissed. Without the plea agreement in place, DiPonio could have technically faced up to life in prison, but sentencing guidelines would likely have been substantially less.
“On June 14, 2019, defendant knowingly and intentionally possessed a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule 2 controlled substance,” a federal court filing states. “Defendant intended to distribute the substance to others. The methamphetamine weighed 9.99 grams. Defendant also possessed methamphetamine on June 25, 2018, and Oct. 17, 2019, and is accountable for between 35 to 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. On June 25, 2018, defendant possessed a firearm.”
DiPonio was charged by federal prosecutors in November 2019 with meth trafficking and weapons charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment was sealed until DiPonio was arrested by Drug Enforcement Administration, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police at the Avengers Motorcycle Club on Chipman Street in Owosso.
Following his arrest, DiPonio was lodged at the Genesee County Jail, before being released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. He has been free while awaiting disposition of the case.
According to a motion filed by government attorneys Nov. 6, 2019, the indictment was sealed because “the U.S. (was) apprehensive that one or more persons may flee the jurisdiction, or that possibly, other evidence may be destroyed if they become aware of the existence of said indictment and arrest warrants.”
Diponio was charged by Shiawassee County prosecutors Sept. 30, 2019, with felony delivery/manufacture of a Schedule 1, 2 or 3 drug, as well as several traffic-related misdemeanors, following a June 14 traffic stop by Michigan State Police. However, the charges were dismissed, and federal officials, who had been investigating DiPonio for about a year at that point, picked up the case.
