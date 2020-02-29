Walk for Warmth celebrated

OWOSSO — Walk for Warmth supporters celebrated the event’s 30th anniversary recently.
Walk for Warmth has raised more than $1 million through the four-county regional Capital Area Community Services for home heating assistance.
The local walk took place Feb. 22. All funds raised in Shiawassee County remain in the community.
