CORUNNA — A Perry man who was wanted by police for his alleged role in an Owosso shooting was apprehended Monday by the Michigan State Police’s Fugitive Recovery Team in Lansing, and is now lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting arraignment.
The 20-year-old has not yet been arraigned, so his identity is not being disclosed. Court records show he has been charged with four felony counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
He is expected to be arraigned on those counts today in 66th District Court, and also has pending felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of contraband by a prisoner. A warrant for the drug and contraband charges was issued after he failed to appear for a July 6 court date.
Additionally, he allegedly had a stolen firearm in his possession when he was arrested Monday, and will likely face additional charges in Ingham County, as well as additional drug charges here in Shiawassee County.
Two other individuals have already been arraigned on charges relating to the shooting incident, which took place Aug. 2 on Washington Street.
Spencer Ryder, 26, of Owosso, and Michael Evans, 20, of Clinton, were allegedly with the third suspect on Washington Street in Owosso, when one of the three fired a handgun from the vehicle they were in toward a group of people. Three individuals were injured by shrapnel from a ricochet during the incident, according to police.
In Michigan, each count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. The meth charge carries a possible 20 years, and the cocaine charge up to seven years.
