CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged Wednesday with several felonies for allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend with a pistol, then taking their child and fleeing the scene of the assault.
Jordan Arnett, 24, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 66th District Court before Magistrate Mike Herendeen on felonious assault, felony firearms and obstructing/delaying a telecommunications device.
Assistant public defender Charles Fleck entered not guilty pleas on behalf of his client.
Fleck asked for a personal recognizance bond for Arnett, but Herendeen set a $2,500 cash/surety bond. A probable cause conference was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Jan. 5, and a preliminary examination at 2 p.m. Jan. 11.
Arnett was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Arnett is accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend with a pistol during a dispute over their child. He allegedly struck the woman in the face, then took their infant son with him as he left the woman’s apartment. Police apprehended Arnett at an auto parts store Tuesday on M-21 east of Ovid.
At the time of the alleged assault, Arnett was already on bond for a pending misdemeanor domestic violence charge. That incident allegedly occurred in September and involved the same victim. He was scheduled for a jury trial in February 2022, but the cases will likely be consolidated before moving forward.
Arnett has a 2014 misdemeanor minor operating while intoxicated conviction and several minor traffic-related civil infractions.
In Michigan, felonious assault carries a possible four-year sentence, and obstructing/delaying a telecommunications device and felony firearms are punishable by up to two years each.
Additionally, because Arnett was on bond at the time of Tuesday’s incident, any potential sentence on the felony firearms charge could be imposed consecutively at the discretion of the sentencing judge in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.