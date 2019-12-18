OWOSSO — Lesley Depner’s face lit up when she received a ribbon telling her she’s on Santa’s “nice” list.
The 10-year-old girl’s mother, Shelley Depner, said she was glad she took Lesley to an event Tuesday at Owosso Books & Beans Bookstore in Owosso that gave special needs children a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“Lesley had a really good time,” Shelley Depner said. “This wasn’t as crazy as it is in the mall. It’s a nice setting, not as hectic and more interactive.”
That was the idea: to create a calm environment that would enable the kids to meet the Clauses, make noise, run around or even cry without judgment. Dozens of children attended, accompanied by their parents or teachers.
“Our experience as parents has been that it’s tough to integrate them into a larger event, where people might not get how they’re acting,” said State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, owner of the bookstore with his wife Lydia Frederick.
“The people who are here do get it, and the kids can enjoy the magic of Christmas and Santa. It’s a beautiful night. This one really gets us.”
The Fredericks’ children, Katie, 8, and Devlin, 10, who both are autistic, attended and obviously had fun, receiving a candy cane and ribbons. Devlin said the best part was telling Santa what he wanted for Christmas.
Kody Hogg, 4, of Owosso, has autism, too. His father, George Hogg, and sister Aubrie Schuyler, 7, visited Santa with Kody in the hope of getting him to overcome his fear. With a little time and coaxing, Kody stood next to Santa and smiled.
But Kody seemed to be even more interested in the books lining the walls of the store.
“He doesn’t really talk,” his father said with a chuckle, “but he loves books.”
Playing Santa and Mrs. Claus were married couple Tom and Linda Perkin, retired educators who have been enjoying their holiday roles for a decade.
On Tuesday, Mrs. Claus read to the children, while Santa visited them to find out their holiday wishes. They have entertained special needs children in the past, Tom Perkin said, and have learned to take their time, avoid touching those with autism and not push them.
“But these kids are really no different than any other kids,” Tom Perkin said. “They’re great.”
