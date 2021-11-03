OWOSSO — A lot split approved by the Owosso City Council Monday paves the way for a possible rezoning and redevelopment of a parcel into a marijuana grow facility.
Council members voted unanimously, with little discussion, to split the parcel at 108 N. Chipman into two parcels — one fronting Main Street, and the other, larger parcel fronting Chipman.
The applicant, JABB Management, plans to request a rezoning of the Chipman Street parcel from business to industrial in order to build a grow facility, a report by the city’s economic development consultant CIB states. The CIB report further concluded that the split conforms with the city’s zoning ordinance. City staff recommended the split, Mayor Chris Eveleth said Monday.
City Manager Nathan Henne noted a site plan with construction details will have to be approved by the Owosso Planning Commission before any building can take place on either lot.
Online records show JABB Management was formed five months ago, with Brian Brzustewicz named as officer and agent. The company’s mailing address is listed as 115 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.