OWOSSO — City officials said this week they will remail water bills because the bills initially were sent without envelopes for residents to use when sending payment.
The city will forgive late fees for first-quarter water bills. Officials said the city won’t defer payments completely and all water payments will be collected following the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Treasurer’s office can be reached by calling (989) 725-0599. Staff will return all messages as quickly as possible.
