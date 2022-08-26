First Baptist Church of Owosso welcomes new lead pastor

OWOSSO — First Baptist Church of Owosso welcomed a new lead pastor this month who hopes to increase community outreach.
OWOSSO — First Baptist Church of Owosso welcomed a new lead pastor this month who hopes to increase community outreach.
The Rev. Katie Wallen, 57, is native to Owosso. She is the third female pastor to lead the chuch.
Wallen entered ministry approximately 12 years ago as a worship leader, before transitioning to a church leader role, which eventually led to the role of pastor.
“Our main purpose is to lead people into a relationship with Jesus Christ,” Wallen said. “I think we’re always looking for different ways to help those in need. We believe that helping and supporting outreach is a way to show others in our community who Jesus actually is.”
Wallen said one way the church helps Owosso and the surrounding areas is through their baby pantry ministry they have been doing for over 20 years.
In 2017, Wallen attended the American Baptist Churches of Michigan Ministry Leadership Institute which is a two-year program for certification in both Pastoral Ministry and Congregational Leadership.
Aug. 7 was her first Sunday with First Baptist as the pastor, but she was a member for eight years before her training. After receiving her certification, she went on to lead the Marshall American Baptist Church for four and half years and came back to Owosso after the previous pastor, Dave Smith, moved on to another church in West Virginia.
“It’s a blessing to have her back, it’s like welcoming her back home,” said Mary Johns, the organist and the secretary of the church. Johns has been part of the church for 60 years and is a fourth-generation member; she has known Wallen for over a decade.
Wallen graduated from Owosso High School and went on to obtain an associate’s degree in Radiologic Technology, a bachelor’s degree in Health Administration and a Master’s in Public Health. She worked in healthcare for over 20 years, most of which was at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
She was also the Program Director of Radiologic Technology at Baker College for almost 10 years.
Johns said Wallen is very dedicated, caring, compassionate and strong in her faith. She also added that when she showed interest in leading at the Owosso location, there was a “very good feeling through the congregation” about hiring her.
In American Baptist churches, the congregation chooses their pastor.
Wallen is also a U.S. Veteran, having served four years in the army. She and her husband, Dave, will celebrate 36 years of marriage in December.
Together they raised their now adult children Jessi Clingerman and Brett Wallen in Owosso.
Wallen was quoted in the press release, saying she is most looking forward to the “amazing things that God has in store for this church and how we at FBCO can better support the surrounding community.”
The American Baptist Church is located at 114 W Mason St., with Sunday services starting at 10:30 a.m.
