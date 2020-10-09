OWOSSO — Andrea Kelly Garrison, Democratic candidate for state representative in the 85th State House District (Shiawassee and Saginaw counties) has announced endorsements by numerous groups.
Garrison, who is challenging incumbent Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, announced the following supporters:
Jennifer Granholm, Michigan’s 47th governor; Jim Blanchard, Michigan’s 45th governor; U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow; Bob King, former UAW president; Michelle Deatrick, chairwoman of the DNC Council on the Environment and Climate Crisis; Bus Spaniola, former state representative for 85th District; Saginaw and Shiawassee Democratic parties; UAW Region 1D; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 557 of Saginaw County and Local 948 of Shiawassee County; Michigan Nurses Association Michigan Rural Caucus; American Federation of Teachers of Michigan; Michigan Education Association; Planned Parenthood of Michigan; and Michigan’s Progressive Our Revolution.
For more information, call Garrison at (734) 255-7768 or visit pivotback.com/endorsements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.