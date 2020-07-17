CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced Thursday in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart to consecutive sentences totaling at least four years, three months behind bars for possession of methamphetamine and causing the death of a 14-year-old girl while operating under the influence of alcohol.
Reilly Quinn, 25, was free on felony bond for a meth possession charge when his vehicle struck and killed Hannah Hidalgo shortly before 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4, 2019, in Woodhull Township.
Hidalgo and a group of friends were walking near the intersection of Lansing and Shaftburg roads.
Several of Hidalgo’s family members gave victim’s impact statements to the court Thursday, describing her as full of life, and described how she enjoyed attending church.
Hidalgo lived in Williamston with her parents, Jessica and Aaron Hidalgo. She attended schools in Williamston, Haslett and Perry.
“I’ve seen several parents and family members of Hannah today come in and speak,” Stewart said. “I know how hard it is. Coming in here, for me to hear you, it’s very difficult. I understand it’s not easy to address the court. I thank you for that and your strength. Thank you for coming today.”
Thursday, Stewart sentenced Quinn to 11 months in jail for the meth charge. He was credited with 338 days served, and ordered to pay court costs and fines.
For the OWI causing serious injury charge, Quinn was sentenced to three years, four months to five years in prison. He was not given credit for any time served, and was ordered to pay court fines and costs. The sentences will be served consecutively.
“On your methamphetamine charge, you had an opportunity for a sentence that focused on rehabilitation,” Stewart said. “If you had completed probation and stayed out of trouble, that felony would have been dismissed like it never happened. However, when offered the opportunity, you violated the terms of bond with tragic consequences.”
Quinn was free on a $25,000 cash/surety bond for a pending meth possession charge in circuit court at the time of the crash, and was a candidate for a “7411” sentence, meaning the conviction would have been vacated upon his successful completion of a period of probation.
Following Hidalgo’s death, however, Quinn’s bond was revoked, and he was charged with OWI and reckless driving causing death, both felonies. He has been lodged at that Shiawassee County Jail since that time.
In Michigan, reckless driving causing death and OWI causing death both are punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Through a plea deal with prosecutors, the OWI causing death charge was reduced to OWI causing serious injury.
Quinn has numerous prior misdemeanor convictions in Shiawassee County, including drunk and disorderly, malicious mischief, and several minor traffic-related equipment citations.
