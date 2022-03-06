OWOSSO — There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. March 16 at the Knights of Columbus concerning the all-class reunion for former students of St. Paul School.
Organizers are hoping to make final decisions and receive input on the reunion, which is set for Sept. 24.
For more information, contact Jane (Ahern) Back at (989) 413-3990, or Bob Kersjes at (989) 445-0088.
