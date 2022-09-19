OWOSSO — Compared to his start in life, Mikah the cat has it pretty good these days.
He used to hang out on the mean streets of Owosso, before landing a warm place to sleep with a nice lady. These days, the white-and-brown tabby is living his best life yet as the resident feline at the Shiawassee District Library’s Owosso branch.
Mikah came to the library from Community Cats of Owosso. Lori Bailey, Community Cats founder, said Mikah had been to several adoption events but didn’t garner any interest, likely due to either his size or his age — he’s thought to be around 4 years old.
Hanging out at the library “is the purr-fect job for this cat,” Bailey gushed. “He lived at my house for a few months and I love him.”
The library already had a visiting cat, so when they got acquainted with Mikah at a recent adoption event it didn’t take much imagination to see him fitting in with the rest of the staff.
Children’s librarian Natalie Young said Mikah “walked around like he owned the place. He was super comfortable, (and) he was greeting people as they were coming in. We just adopted him and a couple of weeks later he came to live with us.”
Mikah has his own kitty bed, food, water and toys, Young said, so he’s content to spend nights in the building.
“First thing in the morning when we come in he comes running to greet us,” Young said. “We’re so busy during the day, he probably appreciates his nights off.”
It helped, she added, that staff members are all either cat people or own at least one cat.
While the library is open, Mikah hangs out with the kids, nestles on laps and contentedly listens to stories read aloud. Young said Mikah will settle in during children’s storytime in the middle of the rug and listen along.
He does like to play with toys and willingly plays fetch with visitors. Mikah is very calm with the kids, Young said, letting them pet him.
“The kids love him. Absolutely love him,” Young said. “They come in and they’re looking around, and they ask, ‘Where’s Mikah today?’”
Kelli Porter of Owosso, mom to 9-year-old William and 6-year-old Benjamin, belongs to Team Mikah.
“I think he’s wonderful. The kids love him, and he’s super well-behaved,” she said.
The family visits the library twice a month during the school year, she said, but she’s sure her boys will be asking to come more often to see Mikah.
Mikah definitely has the ideal job for his ‘purr-sonality.’
“He gets all the attention and all the love,” Young said. “(Then) he gets to sleep at night and do it all again the next morning.”
— Want to adopt a cat of your own? Text Lori Bailey at (517) 303-1180.
