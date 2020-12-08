OWOSSO — The city is raising water and sewer rates by 7.8 percent, with officials pointing to a new state rule requiring the city to take sole responsibility for replacing lead water service lines at residents’ homes as the main reason for the water rate increase.
Once the rate hikes take effect Dec. 18, the quarterly water/sewer bill for a family of four is expected to increase from an average of $215.55 to $232.20, City Manager Nathan Henne said during a virtual meeting Monday, during which the council unanimously approved the new rates.
“This is a discussion we’ve all been anticipating for a long time,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said. “I’m glad we have an experienced council to make tough decisions like this. It’s not a fun item of business. Unfortunately, we have unfunded mandates (from the state) and we don’t always have the cash in hand.”
Under a new Michigan lead and copper rule, Owosso has to replace about 22o lead and galvanized steel service lines each year for 20 years, costing about $565,000 per year, Henne said. Previously, homeowners covered half the cost.
Owosso provides drinking water to users in the city, Caledonia and Owosso townships, and the city of Corunna. Township water customers pay twice the usage and demand rates as Owosso residents. Water customers in Corunna, a wholesale customer, pay the Owosso water usage rate plus 10 percent.
The new water usage charge will increase from $226 to $25 per meter unit (about 750 gallons) for Owosso residential customers. In the townships, users will see a hike from $4.52 to $5 per meter unit, with 25 percent returned to the townships for water distribution system improvements. Corunna customers’ rates will go up from $3.32 to $3.63 per 1,000 gallons.
The new water demand charge is $39, up from $38 for city residents. Owosso and Caledonia township users’ demand rate will increase from $76 to $78. Only Owosso residents pay a water capital charge, whose rate will increase from $24 to $25.
Charges are based on meter sizes, with commercial entities that use larger meters paying higher rates. A total of 6,403 customers purchase drinking water from Owosso’s well and treatment plant system, Henne said.
Owosso residential customers’ sewer usage charges will increase from $2.80 to $3.05, and the demand charge from $32 to $35. Sewer charges for townships and Corunna are based partly on the percentage of flow that goes to Owosso’s wastewater treatment plant.
Water charges are spiking overall by 6.7 percent and sewer charges by 9.1 percent, for a combined increase of 7.8 percent.
“The increase of 7.8 percent is to maintain water and sewer system integrity and to make needed improvements to sewer collection, water distribution and operating treatment plants,” Henne said. “The water and sewer funds should be self-sufficient and run like a business.”
However, the 2021 increases are not sufficient to pay for a number of water and sewer projects that Henne said should be accomplished between 2021 and 2024, including water treatment plant and sewer system improvements totaling $11.1 million plus up to $2.4 million in interest.
City Finance Director Cheryl Grice said Owosso water customers will probably see additional rate increases over the next few years. However, Henne said he believes rate hikes will not be enough to pay for the needed improvements. They must be funded by taking on debt, although grant opportunities will also be rigorously sought, he said.
Council members Nick Pidek and Robert Teich asked to be presented with all possible financing options, including the “worst-case scenario” option of increasing water/sewer rates enough to pay for the improvements in cash.
Water and sewer funds are reviewed annually by the city manager, finance director and utilities director to determine the rates needed to keep the funds balanced and enable planned and ongoing capital investments, Henne said.
