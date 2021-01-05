Council member: Time to take down election signs

OWOSSO — Message to residents from an Owosso City Council member: Take down your election signs, if you haven’t already done so.
During Monday’s virtual city council meeting, council member Janae Fear reminded residents about the local rules regarding temporary signs.
“The election is over,” Fear said. “It’s time to take down all the signs.”
Fear cited the city’s new sign ordinance, enacted in October 2019, which requires that all temporary signs be removed within 60 days. The general election was Nov. 3.
The city replaced its old sign ordinance because some of the rules were based on the content of a sign’s message, determined by courts to be unconstitutional. The new ordinance requires every temporary sign to be taken down after 60 days, regardless of content, except for signs indicating property is for sale or lease.
A temporary sign is defined by the ordinance as a sign constructed of paper, cloth, canvas, plastic, cardboard, wall board, plywood, or other like material that are constructed for limited time use, lack a permanent foundation or mounting, or is determined by the ordinance enforcer to be displayed for a limited time.
Residents will be notified of any illegally erected signs by the city building official/zoning administrator, the ordinance states. Property owners will be “granted a reasonable period of time within which to remove the sign,” as determined by the city official.
The sign rules further provide: “Should the property owner fail to remove the sign(s) within the time specified … the building official/zoning administrator, or their designee, shall have the authority to remove the sign, and the property owner shall be liable for the cost thereof.”
