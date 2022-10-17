OWOSSO — Owosso City Council heard comments from citizens Monday at its regularly scheduled meeting regarding hazards and nuisances to the public existing on private property.
With one change, council unanimously approved the roll for Special Assessment District No. 2022-103, which allows for the writing off the approved roll.
According to information provided in a memorandum by City Treasurer Katherine Fagan, the 2022 annual hazards and nuisances roll includes more than 40 parcels that amounted to a combined $10,862.63.
City Manager Nathan Henne explained to the public that the annual hazards and nuisances roll comes mostly from work related to property cleanup if property is found to have cleanup code violations, of which he said the “vast majority” were for improper lawn length. If the owner fails to respond to a notice informing them of violations, the city alleviates the hazard of nuisance, at the owner’s cost.
With the approval of the Special Assessment District No. 2022-103, the city is authorized to send the owners notice of the city’s intent to lien their property if the invoice(s) remain unpaid.
Residents had the chance to protest the proposed action at the public hearing; only one did. He said him and a fellow resident of the city bought property March 25, three days after the property was tagged and a day after the city had boarded it. The resident said the pending invoice should’ve been listed to the title company used, First American, but this did not happen, the property was sold and the city didn’t get paid.
After discussion, a motion was made to remove the $1,191.67 charge from the roll, which was unanimously approved.
“I get it. I understand the timeline,” said Councilman Robert Teich Jr. “If I were in (the resident’s) shoes, if there wasn’t some type of information somewhere when it comes to the city, it doesn’t matter if the invoice is out or not.”
The remainder of the meeting was relatively uneventful, with the consent agenda unanimously approved without discussion.
