OWOSSO — Thirty-five Owosso police, fire and EMS employees will receive hazard pay for stepping up to perform their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Owosso City Council members approved applying to the state of Michigan for funds from the First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program. Council also authorized a $1,000 payment to each of the employees by Sept. 30.
Hazard pay for first responders is available through a program within the Federal CARES Act, which was passed last March to combat some of the economic impacts of the pandemic. The program reimburses a municipality for up to $1,000 per employee during the COVID-19 response efforts. Police, fire and EMS employees are eligible.
Under current program rules, cities must apply for the funds with the assurance that the hazard pay will be disbursed on or before Sept. 30, whether or not the city’s application for funds is granted by the state.
Then the city will be notified if the money will be reimbursed through the grant on Nov. 14,” City Manager Nathan Henne wrote in a memo to council. “While there is no guarantee of that currently, the state may change its rules regarding contingencies before the payout deadline of Sept 30.”
