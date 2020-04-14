OWOSSO — In the face of a global pandemic, Owosso Public Schools administrators have had to think outside the box with respect to the district’s graduation ceremony.
While the district is still holding out hope it can conduct its traditional ceremony at 7 p.m. May 21 at Willman Field, the future is unclear, as social distancing has become the norm amid Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe,” order, which currently runs through April 30 and could be extended in the coming weeks.
One idea posed during recent a brainstorming session was to broadcast commencement via the radio. After a brief discussion with local radio station WOAP, there seemed to be momentum toward pursuing the alternative, according to Superintendent Andrea Tuttle.
A miscommunication between the parties, however, led to the station posting the announcement of the ceremony via Facebook Wednesday, Tuttle said, before students and parents had been notified by the district.
“At that point, we were in damage control,” Tuttle said. “As soon as the communication got out, we tried to notify parents of seniors as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, there was a glitch in PowerSchool (the district’s database) resulting in the message not being received by all 12th-grade families, as was intended. The glitch in the system has since been corrected and there should not be any issue with further communication.”
A letter outlining the specifics of the alternative ceremony, as well as explaining the recent communication challenges, is being sent out to students today, according to Tuttle.
Under the alternative proposal, graduating seniors and their families/guests would travel to the Owosso High School parking lot in a single car. Each family’s vehicle would need to be parked in the lot by 6:30 p.m., facing the stage — which would be on the south end of the parking lot — while tuning their radios to 103.1 FM.
The stage would be set up and available for photos (to be taken by a professional photographer) from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the ceremony, weather permitting, according to Tuttle. A district liason officer would be on hand to ensure only one student and their family is out of their car and on the stage at any one time.
Following opening remarks, vehicles would drive to the stage one at a time, with master of ceremonies Hondo Carpenter of WOAP announcing students’ names as they arrive to receive their diplomas.
Students would be identified in their vehicles via a nameplate distributed by district liason officers in the weeks leading up to graduation, according to Tuttle. Liason officers would also deliver graduation programs, caps and gowns and any athletic awards to the student’s home prior to commencement.
The ceremony would include a parade through a portion of Owosso led by the Owosso police and fire departments. The evening would conclude at Owosso High School with the formal presentation of the class of 2020.
“I thought this was the best plan given all of the unknowns. It stuck with our orginal date, it gave everybody a chance that had scheduled for that,” Tuttle said, noting the district’s primary goal is still to hold the ceremony at Willman Field, if virus restrictions are lifted.
The topic of graduation came up during the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education’s Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night, as board members discussed their personal thoughts on the measure, as well as shared comments from students and parents in the district.
Board Treasurer Marlene Webster said she appreciated in the district’s creativity in developing an alternative ceremony.
“I choke up, and maybe I’m just overly sentimental, but I choke up when I think about it because I think the parade and the calling of the names, the speeches, all those things will be there,” Webster said. “It’s hard to really see what is missing besides that very formal event which cannot happen and probably will not be allowed to happen untill well into the fall.
“We all wish for a traditional ceremony,” Webster continued, “but we all have to deal with the reality in front of us.”
A change.org petition launched by Owosso High School senior Ariana Loomis entitled “Give Owosso Seniors a Real Graduation” has received 831 signatures (and counting) in five days.
In the description of the petition, Loomis stated the following: “We understand the school board is trying their best to try and make our senior year better, but being a senior and hearing other opinions I think that most seniors would agree on a later graduation date, if possible, or even postponing graduation and (to) wait it out to see what happens rather than (having) a drive-thru one.”
“It’s just sad, we’ve worked 13 years of our lives to pull up in our cars to receive our diploma?” fellow senior Cayden Whiteherse posted on the site. “I appreciate the efforts of them trying to keep it on the date, but every other district has rescheduled or postponed their graduation.”
Board Trustee Olga Quick had those students in mind Monday night as she — along with other board members — discussed the idea of doing something special for the seniors — in addition to graduation — at a later date.
“I’d love to see closure for these kids,” Quick said, “so if at some point in the future we could schedule an event where they got to say goodbye to their teachers, because that day they walked out and nobody knew we weren’t coming back. That would be one of the things I would love to see.”
Tuttle said the district has yet to make any final decisions with respect to graduation. She encouraged students and parents to share their ideas on potential alternative ceremonies during the board of education’s next meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. April 27.
The meeting will take place electronically, as did Monday’s, and further details on how to access the proceedings will be announced by the district soon.
“We’re not opposed to anything,” Tuttle said. “If they can come up with a well thought out plan that they want to propose to us, they being parents or kids, we’re willing to entertain. We’re willing to entertain anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.