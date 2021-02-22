CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that took place just before 5 p.m. Sunday on M-52.
According to a press release issued today, a pickup truck struck a 41-year-old Owosso man who was filling his vehicle with gas along the side of the highway near the intersection of Morrice Road.
The pickup continued north on M-52, according to the press release.
The highway was closed for several hours after the crash.
The Sheriff’s Office did not release any details about the pickup, nor did it state whether the man who was struck was injured.
Officials ask that anyone with information call (989) 743-3411, ext. 7223.
